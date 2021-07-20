D'Vertriedung vun der EU-Kommissioun hei am Land kritt mam Anne Calteux eng Fra un hirer Spëtzt.

De Posten war zanter Méint vakant a gouf am Interim vum Stephan Koppelberg erfëllt. D'Ekipp vun der Vertriedung vun der EU-Kommissioun am Grand-Duché zielt ronn eng Dose Mataarbechter.

Aktuell ass den EU-Informatiounsbüro am Gilly-Haus wéinst Renovatiounsaarbechten zou.

D'Anne Calteux huet déi lescht Méint iwwer d'Covid-Krisen-Zell um Niveau vum Gesondheetsministère mat koordinéiert.

9 Joer laang huet déi nei Cheffin vun der EU-Kommissioun-Representatioun an der Lëtzebuerger RP zu Bréissel geschafft.

Schreiwes

The European Commission appoints new Head of Representation in Luxembourg

Ms Anne Calteux will take up her duties as Head of Representation in Luxembourg, at a date still to be decided. She will act as the official Representative of the European Commission in Luxembourg under the political authority of President Ursula von der Leyen.

Ms Anne Calteux, a Luxembourg national, brings a long experience in the Luxembourg and European diplomacy to her new assignment, which will allow her to effectively manage key political communication and strategic coordination. Since 2016, Ms Calteux has held a number of leading positions where she exercised a high level of responsibility and crisis management, most notably the last one as a responsible to coordinate the COVID-19 Crisis Cell in the Ministry of Health in Luxembourg. As a Head of EU and International Affairs and a Senior Advisor to the Minister in the Ministry of Health in Luxembourg since 2016, she has gathered ample knowledge of EU affairs and policies. Between 2016 and 2018 Ms Calteux headed the Communications Unit at the Ministry which proves her sound communication and analytical skills and ability for overall strategic orientation and management of the Commission's Representation in Luxembourg. Between 2004 and 2013, she worked in the Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the European Union, as a Counsellor in charge of public health, pharmaceuticals and social security. Ms Calteux holds a Master of laws, from LLM, King's College in London, where she has specialised in Comparative European law.

Background

The Commission maintains Representations in all capitals of EU Member States, and Regional Offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw. The Representations are the Commission's eyes, ears and voice on the ground in EU Member States. They interact with national authorities, stakeholders and citizens, and inform the media and the public about EU policies. Heads of Representations are appointed by the President of the European Commission and are her political representatives in the Member State to which they are posted.