In the #EU, the tax-to-GDP ratio (the sum of #taxes and net social contributions as a percentage of #GDP) in 2020 was highest in:

🇩🇰 Denmark (47.6%)

🇫🇷 France (47.5%)

The lowest ratios were in:

🇮🇪 Ireland (20.8%)

🇷🇴 Romania (27.2%)

