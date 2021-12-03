Et wëll een domadder de Fokus op déi Kriminell an Europa leeën, déi scho méi laang Zäit sech der Justiz entzunn hunn.

Dofir rifft Europol mat dëser Campagne d'Populatioun op, fir hinne bei der Sich no dëse flüchtege Verbriecher ze hëllefen. All Indice kéint dozou bäidroen, eng vun dëse Persounen ze fannen an ze verhaften.

Link: Fannt hei déi komplett Lëscht

62 Flüchteger aus bal all de Memberlänner vun der EU sinn op der Lëscht vun "EU Most Wanted", déi dëst Joer ënner dem Motto "Hiding in Plain Sight" leeft. Bis ewell konnte duerch dës Campagne, déi 2016 lancéiert gouf, 110 flüchteg Krimineller verhaft ginn.

LINK: D'Videoen zur Campagne "Hiding in Plain Sight"

3 Leit aus Lëtzebuerg mat drënner



Dorënner sinn och 3 Persounen, déi vun de Lëtzebuerger Autoritéite gesicht ginn. Ënnert hinnen zwee Männer, deene versichte Mord reprochéiert gëtt.

Deen een, den Aldo Imamandi, hat de 24. November zejoert zu Réimech op säin Affer geschoss an d'Persoun schwéier blesséiert. Zanter dem 11. Februar gëtt hie mat engem internationalen Mandat d'arrêt gesicht.

Deen Zweeten, den Edinjo Pulti, soll am August zejoert zu Péiteng mat engem Messer op zwee Männer agestach hunn. D'Haaptaffer war schwéier um Bauch blesséiert ginn. De Verdächtege gëtt och wéinst versichtem Mord gesicht.

Am drëtte Fall handelt et sech ëm e Mann, deen Deel vun enger krimineller Organisatioun ass. De Yeon Choy Teoh aka Suzuki war schonn 2003 a eng Schéisserei an engem chinesesche Restaurant verwéckelt a gouf wéinst Erpressung zu 12 Joer Prisong verurteelt. De Mann gëllt als geféierlech an ass warscheinlech arméiert. Hien huet an der Vergaangenheet an der Belsch gelieft. Säin ablécklechen Openthalt ass awer net bekannt.

De Communiqué:

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: MAKE SURE EUROPE’S MOST WANTED CRIMINALS DO NOT ESCAPE THEIR PAST

03 Dec 2021

Press Release

Europol and ENFAST launch the EU Most Wanted campaign 2021 today

Some of Europe's most wanted criminals are long-term fugitives who have escaped capture by law enforcement for many years. Some of them could even be living relatively ordinary lives at present but have a dark, criminal past that they are desperate to hide. The European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST), supported by Europol, is launching the EU Most Wanted campaign 2021 today to focus on fugitives across Europe who are hiding in plain sight.

EUROPOL NEEDS YOU!

The criminals in this campaign are all wanted for serious crimes, such as murder, drug trafficking and trafficking of human beings. We are asking you to visit the EU Most Wanted website to view images of these fugitives and check if you recognise any of them. If you do, you can let us know anonymously via the website. You could be instrumental in helping law enforcement catch a long-term fugitive.

Nearly all Member States are participating in the EU Most Wanted campaign this year and there are currently 62 fugitives published on the website.

110 FUGITIVES ARRESTED SO FAR

Since the launch of the website in 2016, the annual EU Most Wanted campaigns have experienced continued success. In 2020, 16 fugitives were arrested in total and 5 of these arrests were thanks to the campaign. Along with the tips that come from the public, criminals also turn themselves in as a result of the heightened public awareness that the campaign creates. In total, 110 fugitives have been arrested since 2016, with 41 of these arrests directly linked to tips that came from the EU Most Wanted website.

Europol’s Deputy Executive Director Operations, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, said: “At the heart of this campaign is justice for the victims. By checking the EU Most Wanted website and viewing the fugitives, you could help apprehend a long-term criminal and bring them to justice. So far, 110 fugitives have been arrested; Europol and national law enforcement authorities need your help to protect European citizens.”

Europe’s Most Wanted was initiated by the ENFAST community in January 2016 with the full support of Europol. The members of ENFAST are all specialised in locating criminals on the run who are suspected, or have been convicted, of serious crimes and are subjects of European Arrest Warrants. Collaboration across Member States is crucial when dealing with this type of cross-border crime, as some fugitives escape from country to country and repeatedly evade law enforcement authorities.

By simply visiting the EU Most Wanted website today, you could provide vital information and help find a fugitive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAST Luxembourg is also currently searching for 3 people: (Tips can be given to the Email address fast.lux@police.etat.lu as well as directly via www.eumostwanted.eu)