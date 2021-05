Let’s give NASA's @SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts a hand!



👏 Welcome home.



In the most fitting fashion, their mission, which certified the return of astronaut launches from the U.S., ended with an equally historic nighttime splashdown at 2:56am ET (06:56 UT): https://t.co/xQUMykAB30 pic.twitter.com/pt3lSHkmlH