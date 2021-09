🇩🇪#Germany, poll :



Post debate :



Who did you find the most convincing ? (Among undecided voters)#Scholz (SPD) : 36 %#Laschet (CDU) : 25 %#Baerbock (Grüne) : 25 %#Triell



Infratest dimap, 12/09/21 pic.twitter.com/RBItKVruFT