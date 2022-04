Even amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, world military spending reached an all-time high of $2.1 trillion in 2021. New SIPRI data out now.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/9dsFAulApR

Catalan ➡️ https://t.co/5KEyJJAFwd

Spanish ➡️ https://t.co/rMh3bsnV9G pic.twitter.com/v7jdPEfbc7