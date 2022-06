🚨 BREAKING: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon Scotland’s independence referendum will be held on the 19th of October 2023.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The campaign is on! Join over half a million people and pledge your support for Scottish independence at https://t.co/2gUjKuELTC pic.twitter.com/YZGCdCCZRB