Op 37.000 Metercarré, hannert dem Pompjeesbau bei der Bréck vum Contournement ass den Zenter geplangt, dee vill méi soll si wéi en Akafszenter.

En Hotel mat 120 Zëmmere soll bis Enn 2021 hei entstoen, grad wéi Büroen, eng Crèche, e Restaurant, Geschäfter an e Fitness. Geplangt ass och e groussen Indoor- an Outdoor-Fräizäitkomplex vun iwwer 8.000 Metercarré: e Kloterzenter mat 22-Meter-héich-Maueren, Bowling mat 20 Pisten, e Lasergame, en Escape Room, en Trampolin-Park, en Ninja-Warrior-Parcours, Raim, fir Gebuertsdeeg ze feieren an ënnert anerem e Kloterpark dobaussen.

D'Gemeng Jonglënster, an där knapp 8.000 Leit wunnen, steet hannert dem Projet. De Buergermeeschter Romain Reitz huet RTL dat confirméiert. D'Prozedur leeft. Hannert de Pompjeeë gëtt eng nei Strooss gebaut, fir an de Zenter eran. An et kënnt och en Ausgang Direktioun rue de la Gare/Roudemer.

250 bis 300 Aarbechtsplaze sollen hei entsoen. Wéi gesot, et ass geplangt, datt de ganze Komplex Enn 2021 opgeet.

Offiziellt Schreiwes

Press release – 30 July 2019

Junglinster: Let’s make it happen



A unique pilot mixed-use development is coming soon to Junglinster in eastern Luxembourg.



Imagine a leisure centre, a hotel and themed restaurants. Imagine shops, offices, a gym and a day-care centre. Imagine all that and more – all on one site.

The development, a first for Luxembourg, is set to draw in visitors from far and wide.

Much of that pulling power will come in the form of a brand-new leisure centre, boasting over 8,000 sq m of indoor and outdoor space.

Inside, the complex will feature:

a climbing centre

a 20-lane bowling alley

a laser tag arena

an escape room

a trampoline park

a dual-route ninja warrior assault course

party rooms

a children’s play area.

Outside, meanwhile, there will be a 1,600 sq m tree-top adventure course in the grounds.

Junglinster

The 37,000 sq m pilot mixed-use development will take shape in Junglinster, a town of over almost 8,000 people in Grevenmacher Canton, eastern Luxembourg.

Junglinster, a place famous for its quality of life, is within easy reach of Luxembourg City and its airport. It is home to an 18-hole golf course and the Lënster Lycée in Junglinster, offering international schooling since the start of the 2018/2019 academic year. The town is also a popular base for tourists exploring the Mullerthal region, known as Luxembourg’s Little Switzerland on account of its idyllic scenery and many paths and trails.

Junglinster

The site owner and driving force behind the project is Luxembourg-based Invest Finance, working in partnership with French real-estate agency Les Arches Métropole. The two firms, represented by Carlo Irthum and Fabrice Dumartin respectively, are in close contact with the local authorities in Junglinster. INOWAI, represented by Vincent Bechet, is involved in the development side and has been appointed as exclusive marketing agent.

Initially, the plan was for a retail-only development to bring more choice to shoppers living in and around Junglinster. But as the project evolved, so too did the plans. At present, there is no single site offering retail and leisure provision in Luxembourg or the wider Greater Region, meaning people have to visit multiple locations – within Luxembourg and beyond – to find the services they need. As well as filling that gap in the market, the new mixed-use development will create between 250 and 300 jobs.

The development will include a 2,500 sq m office block for businesses looking to give their people somewhere pleasant to work. Because time is precious in today’s hectic world, employees will be able to drop off their children at the day-care centre, grab a bite to eat at a restaurant, pick up everyday essentials at one of the many shops, and work out at the gym – all without ever leaving the site.

A 120-plus-room hotel will cater to visitors travelling to Luxembourg for work, with convenient access to the on-site facilities – leisure centre, gym, and more – and major business centres locally and beyond.



The hotel will be equally suited to tourists keen to explore the surrounding area and enjoy the many leisure options on offer.



There will be plenty to do for the whole family. Parents can hold their child’s birthday party on site, or – because everything is in one place – indulge in a spot of retail therapy while their child is at someone else’s party without having to jump back in the car.

Teens will have full use of the leisure activities, meaning there will always be something to keep them entertained.

Looking to organise a business event that combines work and pleasure? Junglinster has you covered. Hold your presentation in one of the conference rooms at the hotel, pick an indoor or outdoor leisure activity for your teambuilding session, then round off the day with great food at one of the many restaurants on site.

With walls towering up to 22 metres high, the climbing centre will be the ideal place for enthusiasts to hone their skills before tackling real-life rock faces in the Mullerthal region.

The development will offer something for everyone, young and old alike.

The project is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2021.

1 retail area

1 hotel

1 leisure centre

1 office block

1 gym

1 car park (indoor and outdoor)

Total surface area = 37,000 sq m