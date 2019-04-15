Member of public sports this clanger (via. Josh Oudendijk)

Newly painted road markings ahead of a turn off to a bus stop in Diffderdange appear to be a tad confused.

The left lane indicates traffic heading left, the right lane suggests there is no right turn and the middle lane suggests you can turn right, cutting off the traffic to the right. My brain hurts.

While this could be due to a delicate balance of traffic flow it could be that someone had one job and made a hash of it.