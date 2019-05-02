Meteolux's latest weather forecast shows little sign of real spring, even predicting temperatures going as low as -3 °C.

As if the cold alone wasn't bad enough, Luxembourg's weather service also warn that we may get a bit of rain-mixed snow on Satuday morning. By that afternoon we can expect a "variably cloud sky and showers and/or thunderstorms," which "may locally have a winter character."

Low temperatures are expected to be between -1 and 1 °C on Saturday, dropping all the way down to between -3 and -1 °C on Sunday, and -2 to 0 °C on Monday.

Guess it's time to put the old winter tyres back on.. Let's hope Meteolux are wrong this time around.