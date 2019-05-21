© AFP archive
Web-based data site Statista.com has compiled a list of nations never visited by a sitting POTUS.
You might be sitting there reading this and thinking to yourself that Luxembourg is a sweet, sweet, spot. One that is looked at with gentle pangs of jealousy from the four corners of the world. And you'd be right.
Luxembourg is on a great many lists, topping the charts for this, best in class for that and the passport is still second to none.
One less than desirable stat to add to the mix is this interesting little nugget, which depending on your level of appreciation for the USA and their past, present and future Presidents, is a little bit odd.
According to findings by Statista (who drew on information from the Office of the Historian), Belize, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia have yet to be included on the itinerary of a U.S. head of state yet.
Other far flung climes such as the South American enclave Suriname, only made it onto the list because Air Force One needed to touchdown briefly for a quick top up.
Africa is the least visited continent and even though President's have set foot in France, Germany and Belgium, Luxembourg, somewhat bizarrely, has been passed over.
See the article in full here.
List of nations:
Andorra
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Aruba
Azerbaijan
Belize
Bhutan
Bolivia
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Congo, Democratic Republic of the
Congo, Republic of the
Cote d'Ivoire
Curacao
Cyprus
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor (see Timor-Leste)
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Fiji
Gabon
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Hong Kong
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Korea, North
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Lesotho
Libya
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Macau
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Mozambique
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands Antilles
Niger
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Sint Maarten
Solomon Islands
South Sudan
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Swaziland
Tajikistan
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe