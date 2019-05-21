Web-based data site Statista.com has compiled a list of nations never visited by a sitting POTUS.

You might be sitting there reading this and thinking to yourself that Luxembourg is a sweet, sweet, spot. One that is looked at with gentle pangs of jealousy from the four corners of the world. And you'd be right.

Luxembourg is on a great many lists, topping the charts for this, best in class for that and the passport is still second to none.

One less than desirable stat to add to the mix is this interesting little nugget, which depending on your level of appreciation for the USA and their past, present and future Presidents, is a little bit odd.

According to findings by Statista (who drew on information from the Office of the Historian), Belize, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia have yet to be included on the itinerary of a U.S. head of state yet.

Other far flung climes such as the South American enclave Suriname, only made it onto the list because Air Force One needed to touchdown briefly for a quick top up.

Africa is the least visited continent and even though President's have set foot in France, Germany and Belgium, Luxembourg, somewhat bizarrely, has been passed over.

List of nations:

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Aruba

Azerbaijan

Belize

Bhutan

Bolivia

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verde

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo, Democratic Republic of the

Congo, Republic of the

Cote d'Ivoire

Curacao

Cyprus

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor (see Timor-Leste)

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Fiji

Gabon

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Hong Kong

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Korea, North

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Lesotho

Libya

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Macau

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Netherlands Antilles

Niger

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Sint Maarten

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Swaziland

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe