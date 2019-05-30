Singapore rises from 3rd, switching places with USA. Luxembourg drops from 11th to 12th, Germany 17th (-2), Belgium 27th (-1) and France are 31st (-3).

Singapore’s rise to the top is driven by advanced technological infrastructures, the availability of skilled labor, favorable immigration laws, and efficient ways to set up new businesses. Hong Kong SAR held on to second place, helped by a benign tax and business policy environment and access to business finance.

The initial boost to confidence from President Donald Trump’s first wave of tax policies appears to have faded in the United States - hit by higher fuel prices, weaker hi-tech exports and fluctuations in the value of the dollar.

The IMD World Competitiveness Rankings, established in 1989, incorporates 235 indicators from each of the 63 ranked economies. The ranking takes into account a wide range of “hard” statistics such as unemployment, GDP and government spending on health and education, as well as “soft” data from an Executive Opinion Survey covering topics such as social cohesion, globalization and corruption. This information feeds into four categories – economic performance, infrastructure, government efficiency and business efficiency – to give a final score for each country.

Economic performance

This category measures the competitive strengths of the domestic economy and its macroeconomic performance.

USA (1) China Mainland (2) Qatar (5) Luxembourg (4) Singapore (7)

This category measures the effect of government policies on competitiveness.

Hong Kong SAR (1) UAE (4) Singapore (3) Switzerland (2) Qatar (10)

This category measures how innovative, profitable and responsible businesses are in each country.

UAE (2) Hong Kong (1) Ireland (10) Netherlands (6) Singapore (11)

This category measures how effective infrastructure is in delivering the basic, technological, scientific and human resources needs of business.