The film found no Nato Histroy's YouTube channel presents Luxembourg's history and contribution to the Atlantic Community.

"Introducing Luxembourg" is part of a series originally designed as "Know your Allies", and finally titled "the Atlantic Community Series" it came to our attention via a SubReddit on Luxembourg (always a good source for non-traditional story sourcing).

According to the material released alongside the video its objectives were "to familiarize public opinion in each of the member country with the other Alliance members" and to "emphasize the national contributions to Western culture and political traditions, economic reconstruction and allied defense in the framework of NATO."

Produced between 1954 and 1956 the series was financed by the US government in the context of the Marshall Plan with the cooperation of the Information Service of NATO, and distributed by NATO.

The films were on widespread release and in some instances screened on limited run cinema projections and TV channel syndication.

“My country and NATO” tells the story of each one of NATO’s members, using a selection of unique archival materials to take you back in time.

It's terrific to see the then and compare to now as you watch the images of a bygone age on a digital device.

This juxtaposition is timely as we enjoy a weekend full of celebration.

