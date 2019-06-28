According to a report published by MGM research, 0.114% of the Grand Duchy's population have a net worth of more than $30 million.

689 Luxembourg residents qualify as ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI), which amounts to 0.114% of the total population - or 1 out of 877 residents.

The report also specifies that Luxembourg boats the second highest share of ultra-high net worth individuals in Europe, only trailing behind Monaco (0.573%).

Switzerland ranks third (0.056%) - the chances of bumping into a super rich person are only half as good as in Luxembourg.