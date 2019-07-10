Twitter users have noted that foreign residents as a group are represented by a fish, and third country nationals by sushi. Reactions have not been positive.

Tuesday saw the publication of the government's report "10 Fact Sheets about the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg," which pulls together information on Luxembourg's history, culture, economy, population, and more into an easily digestible infographic format.

These are usually warmly received by the general public, but one particular graphic has caused a bit of concern this year - the one highlighting the nationalities of Luxembourg's residents. As can be seen from the article image above, the largest groups of specific foreign nationality are individually represented by a stereotypical food from each country - so pizza for the Italians, a Pretzel for the Germans, etc.

Third country nationals, meanwhile, are represented by sushi, while other EU nationalities are represented by paella.

Social media reactions

Twitter user Diego Velazquez was quick to point out this questionable use of stereotypes, in a tweet that has spawned a lot of subsequent reactions:

This is how the Luxembourgish government represents its foreign population on fact sheets

Italians = Pizza

Spaniards = Paella

The rest = Sushi https://t.co/5HHea9eja0 pic.twitter.com/sPZaP24tan — diego velazquez (@diego_bxl) July 9, 2019

None of the reactions sum it up quite as clearly as Paul Polfer's:

👎👎👎 — Paul Polfer 🇪🇺 (@paul_polfer) July 10, 2019

Mathias Flammang questions whether the joke will go down well - seems it hasn't so far:

Is probably supposed to be funny!

Stereotypes...

I wonder what the concerned population thinks about these “fact” sheets... — Mathias Flammang (@matflamm) July 9, 2019

Finally, 'Knol Infos' went so far as to tag Xavier Bettel for a response: