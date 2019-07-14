© Lena Briesch
Mersch's Burger King served some rather unusual customers at its drive-thru on Saturday.
Lena Briesch posted this find on Facebook on Saturday morning, writing: "when you leave the child with dad...it's burgers instead of milk!"
Clearly parenting roles and responsibilities now involve familiarising the child at an early age with the delicacies of a good burger. Or mum is a vegetarian and away for a week? Alternatively, they are both buffing up with protein for their beach bodies.
The mystery continues as to why the regular entrance did not seem exciting enough for the two...
