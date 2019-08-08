Data from Eurostat show that Luxembourg's road death rate has gone from the 5th highest in the Union - at 17,4 per 100,000 inhabitants - to the 10th lowest, and below the EU average.

The data are made available through Eurostat's summary of Social Development Goals progress, and encompasses the number of fatalities caused by road accidents — including drivers and passengers of motorised vehicles and pedal bikes, as well as pedestrians.

To account for population size, the rate is based on the number of fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants. The data show that Luxembourg had the fifth highest road death rate in 2017, at 17.4 per 100,000. This placed us behind only Latvia (26.8), Greece (18.9), Lithuania (18.3), and Portugal (17.8). The EU average that same year was 11.7.

© Eurostat/RTL

However, Luxembourg's rate has decreased more rapidly than that of the EU as a whole, and we now stand at 4.2 compared to the EU-28's 4.9. This places Luxembourg 10th from the bottom of the list, which is led by Sweden 2.5), the UK (2.8), Denmark (3), the Netherlands (3.1), and Ireland (3.3).

As for our neighbouring countries, France has gone from 13.3 in 2000 to 5.2 in 2017, Germany from 9.1 to 3.8, and Belgium from 14.3 to 5.4.