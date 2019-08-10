Given that tornadoes are not exactly a common occurrence in the Grand Duchy, the news has made the rounds in the international press as well.

Two UK news outlets picked up on the story, namely Sky News and the Mirror, each sharing the video of the tornado wreaking havoc through Petange. The Mirror focused on further inclement weather in the Netherlands as well. CNN has also shared the footage of the "rare tornado" going over Luxembourg, discussing the video of the tornado spreading through Petange. The video has also been shared by Euronews. Focus.de has also covered the tornado and the video.

The video shared by many international news outlets.

News agency AFP (Agence France-Presse) also provided an update on the storm, detailing: "A huge tornado ripped across southwest Luxembourg on Friday leaving at least seven people injured, authorities said, as images posted on social media showed the powerful twister whipping roofs and other debris into the air."

Deutsche Welle reported on the tornado, citing a police spokesperson describing a "swathe of desolation spanning up to six kilometres." Weather.com also wrote about the storm, adding that despite common belief, tornado observations are both growing in number and reliability. According to a 2014 study of the European Severe Weather Databases, between 300 and 400 tornadoes occur a year. Nigerian news outlet the Punch has also written about the incident.

The French TV channel BFMTV has been covering the tornado on television as well as posting about the weather in Luxembourg.

Our photo gallery below shows the extent of the damage.

Tornado an Donnerwiederen iwwer Lëtzebuerg (9.8.19)
© Lou Dickes
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
Péiteng © Christophe Hochard
© Myriam Lux
© Pierre Jans
© Christophe Hochard
© Christophe Hochard
© Christophe Hochard
© Christophe Hochard
© Christophe Hochard
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
© Lou Dickes
Däischter Stroossen um Freidegowend zu Péiteng. © Christophe Hochard
Däischter Stroossen um Freidegowend zu Péiteng. © Christophe Hochard
Däischter Stroossen um Freidegowend zu Péiteng. © Christophe Hochard
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Romain Scheffen
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© Sam Bouchon
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© Nora Miller
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© Daniel Gantrel
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© ITLF
© David Winter
© Tim Fournel
© Tim Fournel
© Tim Fournel
© Tim Fournel
© Tim Fournel
© Lynn Karges
© David Winter
© David Winter
© David Winter
© David Winter
© David Winter
© David Winter
© David Winter
Péiteng
Péiteng
Péiteng © David Winter
© Linda Weisen
© Linda Weisen
© Linda Weisen
Péiteng © Stephane Klop
Déifferdeng a Richtung Zowaasch © Jerome Laschette
Dippech Gare © Alain Gales
Dippech Gare © Alain Gales
Déifferdeng a Richtung Zowaasch © Jerome Laschette
Déifferdeng a Richtung Zowaasch © Jerome Laschette
Munneref © Luc Marteling
Nidderkäerjeng © Stephane Klop
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem
Nidderkäerjeng © Loïc Juchem