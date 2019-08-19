A penthouse in Kirchberg once home to a prominent member of the Grand Ducal family has been put up for sale at a mere 7,000,000 Euros.

And we'll never be royals...but we can live like one.

It is a spacey 320m2 with a four car garage and a 160m2 terrace. The apartment sports beautiful hardwood floors and intricate 5m high ceilings, as well as an updated kitchen where the ballroom (yes, ballroom) used to be.

It has three ensuites, two master suites with walk-in showers and a wellness area including sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

In addition to the beautiful penthouse itself, it comes with a private elevator, armored door, electric blackout blinds and two cellars.

You can view the listing here, or here.