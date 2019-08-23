It has been a thing for an long as we can remember and it needs to stop.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary a wolf whistle 'to express approval of another person's appearance'.

Twitter user @kellylwl was walking down the street in Luxembourg when a man whistled at her out of nowhere. This is something that happens even in Luxembourg and it's something we need to address.

VIDEO: Wolf Whistle in the Grand Duchy Twitter user @kellylwl_ shared this video

It's something that people, women specifically, face on a daily basis. It's been around for as long as we can remember and it's something that's been dealt with relatively quietly.

Yet it's 2019. Is this really something we need to deal with? It's time for people to step up and say that whistling, cat calling, and street harassment in general is not okay in any sense.

As this is such an issue that women face, I will be addressing it in an opinion piece.