This is the first time the event has been held, and around 25 homeowners have decided to take part and offer up their unwanted goods for prospective bargain hunters.

The event, which starts at 3pm today (Sunday 15 September) and lasts until 6pm was organised the Lorentzweiler municipality and their environment working group (or "Ëmweltkommissioun"). One of the aims that underlie the event is to encourage the re-using and recycling of items, rather than throwing them away or letting them lie unused in the deep, dark corners of attics and cellars.

Secret insider tip from a local: several people have already opened their garages - so get here early if you want to grab the best bargains!

Getting to Lorentzweiler is quite easy, for those who have not been here before. There is a regular train (line 10) which takes about 18 minutes from Luxembourg central station, as well as buses (290 towards Mersch being the main one). It's also accessible via Route du Nord (A7) for those driving.

As part of the green initiative, the organisers have also arranged for a shuttle bus will drive visitors around Lorentzweiler/ Blachette/ Hunsdorf/ Helmdange/ Asselscheier between 3pm to 6pm.

A PDF, depicting the houses taking part in the sale, can be downloaded on Lorentzweiler.lu.

A few photos of stalls and goods

A few keen vendors have already posted up samples of what you might expect to find if you come along.