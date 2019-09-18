The Greater Region's first eco-village, BENU VILLAGE, was opened in Esch-sur-Alzette on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of the Grand Duke and Mayor of Esch.

BENU is an initiative by Georges Kieffer, who is passionate about the circle economy. They already have a shop in Esch-sur-Alzette where you can buy handcrafted clothing and accessories, made in Luxembourg using fabric from clothing and other fabric that was no longer wanted. They don't accept off cuts from clothing manufacturers and the like, as this would encourage, or at least justify, extant and additional waste. Social responsibility, ecological transparency and production are at the foundation of BENU's values.

Grand Duke Henri was given a tour of BENU as it currently stands, but also of buildings across the road that will be renewed next year as part of the BENU VILLAGE extension. One of the buildings was constructed with repurposed building containers. All work was done by volunteers.

One can even donate clothes to employees of the village, which will in turn be crafted into new designs. BENU is set to expand its activities, including catering using food that supermarkets can't sell.