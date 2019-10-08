We took a look at Eurostat's data on people employed in the financial sector, and found that Luxembourg has more than twice as many financial services worker per capita than any other EU country.

The below chart draws on Eurostat data from 2018 for both population and the number of financial services workers (excluding those working in the insurance and pension funding sectors). With 4.9 such workers per 1,000 population, Luxembourg by far has the highest proportion of financial service employees in the European Union.

The EU average stands at 0.9, while Malta comes in second place at 1.9, followed by Ireland at 1.7.