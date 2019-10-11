In their recent Global Customer Experience Excellent Report, KPMG have examined the customer experience in 20 countries, including Luxembourg, analysing both the specific challenges faced by each country and how businesses rise to these challenges in providing an excellent customer experience.

The specific challenges arising for businesses in Luxembourg mainly revolve around the multilingual demand in the Grand Duchy and the ensuing melting pot of cultures and nationalities.



The report is put together from the findings of interrogating a total of 84,066 consumers in 20 different countries, regions and jurisdictions. KPMG's research comprises 752,096 individual brand evaluations and queried consumers that had interacted with the companies in question in the six months preceding the survey. For Luxembourg's market, KPMG had a total of 1,002 respondents to provide an overview of the customer experience in the Grand Duchy.

Respondents were asked to grade companies on their customer relationship through the 'Six Pillars of experience excellence', namely integrity, resolution, expectations, empathy, personalisation, and time and effort.

Luxembourg's top brands

Given the unique linguistic situation of Luxembourg, KPMG highlights that "only the brands that find ways to truly 'connect' with individual consumers are able to stay ahead of the curve'. Another unique factor in Luxembourg is that its younger inhabitants leave the country to study abroad and consequently return with increasingly high expectations of the customer experience.

© KPMG Global Customer Experience Excellence Report

Luxembourg's leading brands are Ernster, Spuerkees (BCEE), and Bierger-Center, all of whom were praised for their innovative and constantly improving approaches. Following in the rest of the top ten are Lalux, Guichet.lu, Foyer, Paypal, Naturata, Luxair Tours, and Amazon. Globally, KPMG highlights the prevalence of public sector and financial services sector brands in the top ten, as these sectors have to rely on integrity and trust to determine their customer outcomes. Bierger-Center, the citizen service centre, allows residents to complete administrative processes and scored incredibly high in terms of its personalisation, given its ability to cater for a plethora of different and unique scenarios.

Spuerkess, or BCEE, was also praised for its digital offering, considered one of the bank's major strengths as its S-Net app allows people to contact the bank through a quick and efficient channel. At the same time, the bank continues to maintain its human aspect with its branches and the flexibility of employees.

Finally, book retailer Ernster took the crown for the best customer experience for its second consecutive year. The company may have a long history, but has continued to reinvigorate its offer to customers, praised particularly for being able to deliver most of its German titles in under 24 hours. KPMG also highlights the book retailer's diversity of services, which mirror the country's diversity, writing :"Finding a way to meet (and compete with) a broad spectrum of expectations is what sets the stronger brands apart from the CX laggards. The country's highest-ranking organisations achieve this by being adaptable in the services they offer and, indeed, in the languages they speak. Ernster is an example of a brand that fulfils all these criteria."