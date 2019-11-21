"Should I pay, or buy a new car?" - Auchan parking ticket racks up nearly 30K Eur charge.

First shared in the Luxembourg Expats Facebook group, one Luxembourg shopper had cause for panic and palpitations when at the parking ticket machine.

Having placed the card in the reader, he was not prepared for the display to reveal such a huge amount.

29,291.00 Euro for a parking place, to make things worse for the shocked chap, it was not a mistake.

For reference, 30K gets you an Alfa Romeo, GIULIETTA, 1.6 JTDm 120 Super plus a trip to the Maldives.

Thirty Monkeys (Cockney rhyming slang) will fetch you a HYUNDAI TUCSON 1.6T 177 FEEL N-LINE from Autopolis.

30 grand would cover you for the rental cost of a parking spot in Gasperich. For TEN Years.

That amount would be considered a reasonable down payment on a studio in Hollerich.... just.

You could book Ed Sheeran to sing a third of one his hit songs...

Thankfully, there was a sensible reason for the exorbitant sum.

When contacted by RTL Today's man of the people, Gerry Erang, the ticket owner Mr. Bouchouka, was able to reveal that the ticket was a once lost pass.

"The real story is quite boring..." Mr. Bouchouka says, "I found an old ticket in my basement and I noticed it said October 2016, I thought 'let's have some fun' and see what came of trying the ticket out."

As Mr. Bouchouka recalls, the machine was also puzzled as its inner working tried the complex maths tied to three years of mounting cost; "the system took quite a while to calculate the total amount but I was amazed when it came out with the number."

Back in 2016, Mr. Bouchouka would presumably have had pay the daily 'lost card' rate and mercifully not had to face this ridiculous cost.

Have you had similar experiences that you would like to share? Please send them to contenttoday[at]rtl.lu