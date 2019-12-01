EU commissioners will discuss an IMF report that lists Luxembourg as a world-leading tax haven.

It comes just days after the former leader of the Grand Duchy departs the EU executive’s helm.

Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and tax commissioner Paolo Gentiloni will on Monday meet IMF researchers.

The researchers investigated the impact of tax havens on global tax revenues. Luxembourg is a country of 600,000 people. It hosts as much foreign direct investment as the US.

The FDI in the Grand Duchy is worth $4 trillion, a 10th of the global figure. Gentiloni has said he wants to step up the EU fight against tax avoidance.