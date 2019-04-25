Déi amerikanesch Botschaft erënnert mat Fotoen un de verstuerwene Grand-Duc a mat engem Video vun der Staatsvisitt an de States am November 1984.

"Photos of Courage, Leadership, Patriotism" huet d'US-Ambassade zu Lëtzebuerg op hir Homepage gesat.

Ausserdeem huet se e Video verlinkt, deen den US-President Ronald Reagan a seng Fra Nancy zesumme mam Grand-Duc Jean an der Grande-Duchesse Joséphine-Charlotte weist.

Och op hire Social-Media-Plattformen éiert d'US-Ambassade de Grand-Duc Jean mat engem "Special Tribute":

- Facebook

- Twitter

- Flickr

D'US-Ambassade op Flickr.

Ambassador Evans Statement on Death of Grand Duke Jean

“ […] With the people of the Grand Duchy, we mourn his passing, celebrate his life, and pray for comfort for his family and country he loved so much.”

For complete statement, click this link https://t.co/QcKXb8JikG — U.S. Embassy Luxembourg (@USEmbLuxembourg) April 23, 2019

Matdeelung vun der US-Ambassade um Donneschdeg

U.S. Embassy Special Tribute to HRH Grand Duke Jean

With the passing of Grand Duke Jean the U.S. Embassy joins all of Luxembourg and, many around the world, in mourning a great man.

A lifetime of dedication to the Grand Duchy and a legacy of courage and leadership can be seen in the myriad of photos and stories as well as in a video, which the U.S. Embassy has put together on its social media platforms and website – see links hereafter.

A true friend to the United States and all Allied nations around the world, Grand Duke Jean led a profoundly inspirational life. Here are some of the iconic images and a video of Grand Duke Jean that tell his story.

Tribute to Grand Duke Jean: Photos of Courage, Leadership, Patriotism

Tribute to Grand Duke Jean: President Reagan's and Grand Duke of Luxembourg Toasts on November 13, 1984