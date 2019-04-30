Den 10. Mee ass den amerikaneschen Handelsminister Wilbur Ross zu Lëtzebuerg op Besuch. Dat huet d'US-Ambassade elo matgedeelt.

Hie wäert Politesch a Wirtschafts-Vertrieder gesinn, woubäi et ëm Spacemining a Finanzen geet.

Dernieft ass och eng Visitt vum amerikanesche Militärkierfecht zu Hamm geplangt.

De Communiqué

U.S. Embassy Luxembourg – Announcement

Official Visit of Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, May 10, 2019

On Tuesday April 30, the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg issued the following statement:

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on May 10, 2019. Secretary Ross will visit with business and government leaders; attend the signing ceremony for the recently negotiated Memorandum of Understanding on Space ; and, explore ways that the United States and the Grand Duchy can expand and solidify commerce and trade.

Secretary Ross said “Luxembourg is an important world player in many sectors including finance and space. As such, they are a place where we want to strengthen and expand our ties - ties built on a long history of shared values and sacrifice.”

While in Luxembourg, Secretary Ross will also visit the Luxembourg American Military Cemetery and Memorial to pay tribute to the American soldiers buried there, including General George S. Patton. Secretary Ross quoted the motto of the U.S. Embassy regarding this visit: “it is always important to ‘honor our past while looking to our future. Our Embassy is devoted to that and so am I.”