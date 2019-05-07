De Little Grey a Little White hätte sollte am Abrëll mat enger Cargolux-Maschinn aus China an e Mieresreservat an Island geflu ginn. Doraus gouf näischt.

U sech sollte Mëtt Abrëll déi zwee Beluga-Wale vu China aus an Island transportéiert ginn, an de weltwäit éischte Mieresreservat. De Vol gouf awer annuléiert, well d'Wieder einfach net matgespillt huet. Et hat du geheescht, den Transport géif an de kommende Wochen nogeholl ginn. Elo um 7. Mee koum dann de Communiqué, dass de Vol Richtung Island elo fir den 19. Juni ugesat ass.

Hei de Communiqué vun der Cargolux

NEW DATE FOR THE BELUGA WHALE TRANSPORT

Cargolux and SEALIFE Trust have set the date for the beluga whales, Little Grey and Little White, to embark on their epic journey from China to Iceland on June 19th. The initial travel date in April had been cancelled because of bad weather in Iceland.

Both parties have been working closely with the expert project team to find a suitable date to safely relocate the whales to their new open water sanctuary home on the Island of Heimaey.

All of the logistical implications in rescheduling the move have been confirmed and we’d like to thank all of those partners and suppliers who have been working tirelessly with us to support this move.

For more information about

D'Reportagen iwwert d'Preparatioune bei der Cargolux