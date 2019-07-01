Nodeems d’EU am Abrëll gréng Luucht ginn hat, fir d’Reprise vu 7 Stolwierker, ass den Deal tëscht ArcelorMittal a Liberty Steel elo ofgeschloss.

Dat confirméiere béid Säiten um Méindeg de Moien an entspriechende Communiquéen. Ënnert de 7 Sitten ass jo och déi fréier Galvalange zu Diddeleng. Dernieft sinn et zwou Fabricke bei Léck, an weider 3 Sitten an Ost-Europa. (

Liberty Steel gehéiert zum weltwäite Grupp vun GFG Alliance, deen iwwer 30.000 Leit an iwwer 30 Länner beschäftegt.

Hannergrond vun der ganzer Transaktioun war jo deen, dass ArcelorMittal vu Bréissel forcéiert gi war, fir dës Fabricken ofzestoussen. Anerwäerts hätt de Lëtzebuerger Stol-Produzent den italienesche Grupp Ilva net dierften iwwerhuelen.

Offiziellt Schreiwes vun ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal completes sale of several European steelmaking assets to Liberty House Group

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that yesterday it completed the sale to Liberty House Group (‘Liberty’) of several steelmaking assets that form the divestment package the Company agreed with the European Commission (‘EC’) during its merger control investigation into the Company’s acquisition of Ilva S.p.A.

Assets included within the divestment package are: ArcelorMittal Ostrava (Czech Republic), ArcelorMittal Galati (Romania), ArcelorMittal Skopje (Macedonia), ArcelorMittal Piombino (Italy), ArcelorMittal Dudelange (Luxembourg) and several finishing lines at ArcelorMittal Liège (Belgium).

The total net consideration for the assets payable to ArcelorMittal is €740 million. €610 million was received on 28 June. The Company is required to deposit €110 million in escrow to be used by Liberty for certain capital expenditure projects as part of the EC approval process.

PDF: Pressecommuniqué vu Liberty