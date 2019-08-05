No méi ewéi engem Joer mat deels zéien Negociatioune sinn d'Chefetagë vun der gréisster Cargo-Airline an Europa an d'Sozialpartner sech eens ginn.

Een Accord concernéiert d'Period vum 1. Dezember 2018 bis d'Enn vun dësem Joer. Deen aneren trëtt da fir den 1. Januar a Kraaft a geet bis den 31. Dezember 2022.

Wéi et an engem gemeinsame Communiqué heescht, géifen déi zwee Accorde substantiell Verbesserunge fir iwwer 1.300 Salariéë bréngen. Konkret heescht dat, dass d'Paie vum Buedempersonal ëm 6 Prozent eropgeet.

D'Pilote kréien 4 Prozent méi, dobäi kënnt eng Limitatioun vun de Fluchzäiten. Dat wéi gesot gëllt fir déi 4 Joer vun den neie Kontrakter.

Och de Salaire an d'Gestioun vu fräien Deeg a Vakanze vum Personal, dat zanter Dezember 2015 agestallt gouf, wäerten ajustéiert ginn, ass ze liesen. D'Plaze sollen den Salariéeën doduerch méi sécher sinn.

Duerch dës zwee Kollektivverträg hätt d'Cargolux och d'Kapassitéite fir neit Personal anzestellen, heescht et am Communiqué.

Hei dat offiziellt Schreiwes:

Cargolux and Unions agree on new CWA terms

Luxembourg, 5 August 2019 – Today, after more than one year of intense negotiations, the management of Cargolux and its social partners, LCGB and OGBL, signed two new collective work agreements for Europe’s largest all-cargo airline. One agreement covers the period between 1 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 and the second will become effective as of 1 January 2020 until 31 December 2022.

All parties have come a long way in negotiations and have managed to achieve an agreement bearing in mind both employee wellbeing and the company’s continued stability. It underlines that all share a common vision for stability, growth and prosperity at Cargolux.

The two agreements will result in substantial improvements for the more than 1.300 employees covered by the airline’s collective work agreement. The improvements include a salary increase of 6% for ground staff and 4% for pilots over the 4-year duration of the contracts. Staff hired since December 2015 will benefit significantly from additional adjustments of salaries, off- day and vacation entitlements, bringing all staff to similar levels. These CWAs provide security of employment for the airline’s employees.

“I am pleased that we have managed to reach an agreement with our social partners. This agreement cements job security within our company while contributing to Cargolux’s sustainability on both social and economic fronts. Building on this solid foundation, we can strengthen our position as a leading player in the global air freight industry”, says Richard Forson, Cargolux President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The improvements in the new agreement became necessary after the employees' concessions made in the previous collective labour agreement. The new agreement addresses the main concerns of our members; a salary increase, improved work-life balance for employees and the pilots’ flight time limitations. The elimination of what has often been referred to as ‘B-Scale’ should make it possible for Cargolux to hire the staff it needs”, comments Paul de Araujo, LCGB Union Secretary.

“We are happy that the social partners could negotiate a substantial salary increase and measures improving the work life balance of Cargolux employees. This is a very important recognition of the employees’ efforts during the last years and their contribution to the good financial results of the company for all Cargolux employees, ground staff and pilots”, says Michelle Cloos OGBL central secretary.

These new agreements will enhance Cargolux’s ability to recruit additional required staff and also to remain one of the employers of choice in the industry and in Luxembourg.