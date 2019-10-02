Adria Airways, déi fir D'Lëtzebuerger Fluchgesellschaft Luxair de Vol Saarbrécken-Berlin geflunn ass, ass offiziell faillite.

Dat geet aus engem Schreiwes op hirem Site vun e Méindeg de Owend ervir. Virun enger Woch hat Luxair nach gemellt, dass de betraffene Vol fir 48 Stonne gestrach wier.

Am Oktober 2017 hat Luxair en Accord mat der slowenescher Fluchgesellschaft ofgeschloss, déi vun Uganks 2018 un dee Vol sollt fir Air Berlin iwwerhuelen, déi jo Faillite gemaach huet.

RTL NEWS: Neie Partenariat mat Adria Airways

Am August dëst Joer koum et du schonn zu Verhandlungen, well déi erwaarten Zuel vu Passagéier net erreecht gouf.

RTL NEWS: Verhandlungen iwwer Streck tëscht Saarbrécken-Berlin

Bis gewosst war, dass Adria Airways faillite ass, ass Luxair d'Streck Saarbrécken-Berlin selwer geflunn. An Zukunft soll déi estnesch Fluchgesellschaft Nordica d'Vollen iwwerhuelen.

Schreiwes vun Adria Airways

Adria Airways files for bankruptcy of the company

30. September 2019

On Monday, September 30, 2019, Adria Airways filed a motion for bankruptcy proceedings of the company at the Kranj District Court. Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated by the management of the company because of the company's insolvency and based on the Slovenian Financial Operations, Insolvency Proceedings, and Compulsory Dissolution Act (ZFPPIPP) which obligates the management of a company in the position of Adria Airways to file for bankruptcy proceedings of the company.

The court has a three-day statutory period within which it shall decide on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings.

The company announces that it will cancel all scheduled flights due to initiation of bankruptcy proceedings.