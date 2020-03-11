Well d'Regiounen Elsass, Lorraine an d'Champagne-Ardenne als Zone de risque aklasséiert gouf, sollen d'Schüler vun do doheem bleiwen, esou d'Europaschoul.

Déi nächst 14 Deeg sollen dës Schüler net an d'Schoul goen an doheem bleiwen, fir sou e Verbreeden vum Virus ze miniméieren. Et betount een awer, dass d'Schoul de betraffene Schüler sou gutt et geet edukative Support géif garantéieren.

Hei de komplette Communiqué vun der Europaschoul:

Dear parents,

As you know, we closely monitor all communications related to Covid-19 and the actions recommended or imposed by national and/or European authorities.

In this context, we have just received a communication from the Office of the Secretary General of the European Schools which mentions, on the basis of the latest information communicated by the European Commission, that the Grand Est region of France (which includes Alsace, Lorraine and Champagne-Ardenne) is now declared as a risk zone.

Therefore, we regret to inform you that we are obliged to prohibit all pupils residing in the Grand Est region from coming to school for the next 14 days.

Please be assured that we are making every effort to provide educational follow-up for the students who will be affected by this measure.

We will get back to you with more information as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding at this very complicated time.

The management