En Dënschdeg huet d'Luxair matgedeelt, dass si vum 4. Mee un nees wëlle fléien, fir LuxairTours ass de 16. Mee geplangt.

Keng einfach Zäite sinn et jo och fir d’Luxair, wou zanter dem 23., respektiv dem 24. Mäerz keng Fliigere méi fléien, ausser nach vereenzelt fir Maintenance-Zwecker.

De Fluchtrafic bei der nationaler Fluchgesellschaft bleift dann och weiderhin, bis op d’mannst den 3. Mee inclus ausgesat. Eréischt vu méindes, dem 4. Mee u soll et fréistens nees mat Liaisoune weidergoen.

D’Fligere vu LuxairTours bleiwen iwwerdeems bis de 15. Mee emol weider um Buedem.

Clienten, déi schonns en Ticket haten, an der Zäit wou keng Fligere fléien, an direkt bei der Luxair gebucht haten, kréien e Bong geschéckt mam Montant, deen ewell bezuelt gouf.

Ween iwwert eng Agence gebucht huet, soll sech och un dës adresséiere fir weider Informatiounen.

Offiziellt Schreiwes

Coronavirus (COVID-19): LUXAIR & LUXAIRTOURS ARE BY YOUR SIDE Given the extraordinary circumstances caused by the worldwide Coronavirus crisis, we have temporarily suspended our flight operations. Our Luxair flights will take off again on May 4, 2020 and our LuxairTours holidays activities will be resumed as from May 16, 2020.

Updated on April 7, 2020:

Since the past weeks, the accelerated spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 and associated governmental measures, have a significant impact on the everyday life of all of us. The health and safety of our passengers and our people are always our top priority. Consequently, we had to decide to temporarily suspend our Luxair & LuxairTours operations as follows:

- Luxair flight operations from 24 March to May 3, 2020 included

- LuxairTours holiday operations from 23 March to May 15, 2020 included

Over the past days, we focused our efforts, energy, and resources to fly back home thousands of customers from all over Europe and Northern Africa. We also set up an exceptional commercial policy to ensure the best possible solutions for the cancellation of holiday packages and flights.

LuxairTours commercial policy for cancelled holiday packages

All LuxairTours travel package arrangements (including Metropolis) have been cancelled between 16 March 2020 and 15 May 2020 included. Customers who have booked via Travel Agencies are requested to contact them for further information.

Customers who have booked directly with LuxairTours will receive a voucher corresponding to the amount already paid to LuxairTours. The voucher will be sent automatically to affected customers and will contain all details about the conditions of use. Customers do not need to contact us. However, this process might take a few weeks considering the huge volume to handle. This exceptional measure has already been approved by the French, German and Belgian authorities, while Luxembourg authorities have decided to suspend the refunds during the period of the crisis.

Customers who had to fly back home earlier than planned between 16 March 2020 and 22 March 2020 are also entitled to receive a voucher. The amount of the voucher will be equivalent to the number of non-used accommodation nights and must be requested via our contact form.

Commercial policy of Luxair and LuxairTours (“flight only”) for cancelled flights

1. Your have a booking for a Luxair or LuxairTours flight before April 20, 2020:

All cancelled flights have been automatically refunded, unless you decided to modify or cancel your booking before the official cancellation date. More details and information about the conditions for all flights before April 20, 2020 can be found in our FAQ Section at the bottom of this page.

2. You have a booking for a Luxair flight scheduled between April 20, 2020 and May 3, 2020 or a LuxairTours flight scheduled between May 1 and May 15, 2020:

We will automatically propose you upon your discretion either a voucher equivalent to the value of your ticket increased by 10% or the refund of your ticket. There is no need to take any action and to file a request

3. You have a booking for a Luxair flight with a departure scheduled between April 20 and May 3 and a return starting from May 4, 2020 onwards or a LuxairTours flight scheduled between May 1 and May 15, 2020 and return starting from May 16, 2020 onwards:

We will automatically propose you upon your discretion either a voucher equivalent to the value of your ticket increased by 10% or the refund of your ticket. There is no need to take any action and to file a request

Remark: The list of Luxair flight destinations and LuxairTours flight destinations can be found on our destination overview page here .

Important:Due to a large number of requests, our processing times for rebooking and refund are currently being extended. The average answer time is 14 days.

Restart of Luxair flights & LuxairTours holiday activities

Please be assured that we are already preparing for the future after the crisis. We are working closely with the official authorities, to ensure that we are always aligned with the latest official guidelines, and hope that the situation will have improved significantly by then.

- Luxair will resume its flight operations as from May 4, 2020.

- LuxairTours (holiday package & flight only) will start its holiday activities as from May 16, 2020.

We sincerely thank you for your trust and your loyalty! Let's hope together to see us back onboard very soon. You will find all our flight and holiday offers on www.luxair.lu and www.luxairtours.lu .

Free re-booking policy for all new flight bookings

More flexibility, more travel confidence for your future flights

Luxair has set up exceptional commercial terms and conditions on its entire network to make your travel plans more flexible:

For all new flight bookings done from 13th March until 30th April 2020 and for any travel dates within the next 365 days, you will be able to change your travel dates without any change fees to any later travel date within 365 days of your initial booking date – regardless of the initial fare purchased (including FlyCLASSIC and FlyPLUS fares). If desired, you may even change your travel dates several times without any change fees.

Detailed Conditions for all new bookings:

The new change policy is valid for the entire flight network of Luxair & LuxairTours (flight only)

The departure and destination airports must remain as they are, unchanged

If the original fare is no longer available, the fare difference must be paid

The re-booking must be made before the original travel date

FlyFLEX and FlyBUSINESS tickets can always be changed and also refunded free of charge

If you are booking via our website (luxair.lu), mobile app or our customer service centre, you can change your travel dates simply online via My Booking . If you are booking through an offline or online travel agency, please contact your agency and they will take care of this change accordingly.

High demand in our Customer Service Centre. The telephone lines are currently overloaded. We kindly invite you to carefully read all Info & FAQs and to contact us only via our contact form.