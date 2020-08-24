An engem Communiqué deelt d'Cargolux mat, dass humanitär Hëllef, déi vu Memphis kënnt, zu Lëtzebuerg ukomm ass an deemnächst op Beirut geliwwert gëtt.

Mat der Kooperatioun vu Fedex ginn esou 62 Tonnen Equipement an d'libanesescher Haaptstad geliwwert. D'Fracht ass e Sonnden ukomm a soll e Méindeg weider op Beirut geflu ginn.

Communiqué vu Cargolux:

Luxembourg, 24 August 2020 – Cargolux has provided Free of Charge (FOC) transport for medical relief material destined to medical personnel in Beirut, Lebanon, following the explosion that devasted the city earlier this month. The shipment, organized in cooperation with Fedex, was flown from Memphis to Luxembourg on Sunday 23rd August and boarded a Cargolux freighter bound for the Middle East on Monday 24th August. The flight carried a total of 62 tons of emergency supplies to the Lebanese capital. As Richard Forson, President & CEO, highlights: “It was important for Cargolux to support this relief shipment and assist the people of Beirut in the aftermath of this terrible explosion. As a recognized leader in the transport of medical and pharmaceutical goods, we are proud to leverage this expertise to help those affected by this tragedy”.

The company is committed to playing its part in providing solutions for swift and seamless medical and relief transport. In addition to offering customers a dedicated product, CV pharma; Cargolux was also the first airline to achieve GDP certification in 2014.

PDF: Offizielle Communiqué vu Cargolux