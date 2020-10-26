Travaux pratiques an Exame kënnen awer am geplangte Format ofgehale ginn. Dat schreift de Recteur an engem Bréif u seng Enseignanten a Studenten.

D'Uni Lëtzebuerg reagéiert op déi 21 nei Covid-Fäll, déi et de Weekend iwwer gouf. Vun en Dënschdeg u soll virun allem Online Schoul gehale ginn.



Och d'Employéë solle sou vill wéi méiglech op Teletravail zeréckgräifen. D'Kantin an och d'Bibliothéik bleiwen awer lo mol op. D'Enseignanten an d'Studente hätten en Vue vun enger besserer Preparatioun scho bei der Rentrée Bescheed gesot kritt, datt de grad genannten Zenario zu all Moment méiglech wier.



Ënner anerem wieren eng ganz Rei positiv Fäll a Studente-Residenzen detektéiert ginn. Hie wier informéiert ginn, datt et wuel gréisser gesellschaftlech Renconteren an deene Residenze gouf, sou de Recteur. Hie mécht den Appel, datt sou Evenementer verbuede sinn an datt legal Strofe riskéiert ginn.

Op de Sitte vun der Uni Lëtzebuerg sinn eng 6.400 Studenten ageschriwwen, derbäi kommen 2.000 Employéen.

D'Schreiwes

Dear colleagues, dear students,

After I wrote to you on Friday, 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were reported during the weekend, suggesting a sharp increase at the University. In order to break what looks like an exponential wave, an immediate response on our part is required.

We will therefore switch to remote teaching for one month effective tomorrow, Tuesday 27 October, for all programs. Lab work, TPs and mid-term exams can nevertheless take place in the format that was planned.

To further reduce the risk of infections, I also encourage all those whose work permits to work remotely for one month. I am therefore asking all managers to organise work within their unit so as to minimise the number of employees on site.

Other guidelines will be updated in the coming days.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the virus. We wish them a very good and speedy recovery.

For the first time, we have several positive Covid-19 cases in different student residences. I want to stress the importance for students living in University residences to respect the safety rules strictly. I have been informed of parties or large social gatherings taking place in some residences that clearly put at risk an entire community of students. Such events are forbidden and those organising them or participating in them face disciplinary and legal sanctions.

It is important that we act as a responsible and respectful community. We should protect ourselves and others around us. Therein lies the success of a fight against a virus that continues to kill many around the world.

The weeks to come will be very demanding of all of us. I thank you very much for your cooperation and your understanding.

