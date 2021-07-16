De Sachin Vankalas ass am Alter vun 38 Joer verscheet. Hie war rezent wéinst enger Covid-Erkrankung hospitaliséiert.

10 Joer war de Sachin Vankalas un der Spëtzt vun der Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency.

Schreiwes

The LuxFLAG Board of Directors and the LuxFLAG team are profoundly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Sachin Vankalas. As LuxFLAG’s General Manager and during his 10 years with LuxFLAG, Sachin was universally recognized for his expertise and pioneering leadership in responsible investment.

Sachin’s passion for promoting the development of sustainable finance shone through and had an impact on all of us. As a manager he led by example and his dedication, persistence, and energy were a source of motivation for his team and colleagues.

The LuxFLAG team and Board all grieve the passing of a tremendous human being and our hearts go out to his family for the loss they suffer. He will be greatly missed.