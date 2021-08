🌠 The #Perseids are about to make their return to our night sky. The shower peaks this year on 12/13 August, so look up after sunset (weather permitting). More info:

👉https://t.co/KK4xkorosu

👉https://t.co/DuXRvA0w6q

👉 https://t.co/M1JxO7bPbo

(pic: @SkyandTelescope) pic.twitter.com/vtMtwUiMHi