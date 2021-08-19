De Wirtschaftsministère huet en Appell lancéiert fir eng Wirtschaftsmissioun Enn Oktober, bei där de Fokus um Space-Secteur läit.

Entreprisen, déi interesséiert si matzemaachen, kënne sech um Site vun der Chambre de Commerce aschreiwen. Wärend der Weltexpo zu Dubai organiséiert d'Chambre de Commerce eng Rei sektoriell Wirtschaftsmissiounen.

De Ekonomiesminister Franz Fayot wäert eng Rei Entrevuë mat politesche Vertrieder aus den Emiraten hunn.

Schreiwes

Appel aux entreprises: mission économique axée sur le secteur spatial aux Émirats arabes unis du 24 au 30 octobre 2021 (19.08.2021)

Communiqué par: ministère de l'Économie / Chambre de commerce

Afin de promouvoir, pendant toute la durée de l'Exposition universelle à Dubaï, les différents secteurs de l'économie luxembourgeoise auprès d'un vaste public émirati et international, la Chambre de commerce organise plusieurs missions économiques sectorielles, en collaboration avec le ministère de l'Économie. Reportée en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19, l'Expo 2020 Dubaï aura finalement lieu du 1ᵉʳ octobre 2021 au 31 mars 2022. Dans ce contexte, une mission économique axée sur le secteur spatial sera organisée du 24 au 30 octobre 2021 aux Émirats arabes unis, en présence du ministre de l'Économie Franz Fayot. La mission se déroulera en parallèle de l'«International Astronautical Congress» (IAC) à Dubaï. L'IAC, qui se tient pour la première fois au Moyen-Orient, est le rendez-vous annuel incontournable des acteurs de l'écosystème spatial mondial, attirant chaque année près de 6.000 participants issus des quatre coins du monde. Pour cette 72ème édition, le Luxembourg sera présent avec un pavillon national, organisé avec le soutien de la «Luxembourg Space Agency», hébergeant 8 exposants luxembourgeois (Gomspace, Ispace, LIST-ERIN, Maana, Offworld, Saturne Technology, SES et Spire).

Pour faciliter l'accès à l'IAC en vue de la visite de la délégation luxembourgeoise, la Chambre de commerce du Luxembourg prendra en charge la moitié des frais d'inscription pour un maximum de deux représentants par entreprise enregistrée. Outre la visite et l'accès à l'IAC, le programme de la mission économique inclut une visite guidée de l'Expo 2020 Dubaï (y compris un accès VIP au pavillon luxembourgeois), ainsi que des rencontres entre entreprises et prospects et des événements de networking en présence du ministre de l'Économie.

En marge de ces événements, Franz Fayot aura aussi plusieurs entrevues politiques avec des membres du gouvernement émirati et plusieurs acteurs majeurs du secteur spatial.

Les entreprises qui souhaitent s'informer sur le programme de la «space mission» et y participer sont invitées à s'inscrire en ligne, jusqu'au 23 septembre au plus tard, via ce lien https://www.cc2020.lu/mission/space-mission/.

Liens utiles

International Astronautical Congress : https://iac2021.org/

Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai https://www.luxembourgexpo2020dubai.lu/fr/

Programme économique complet durant toute l'exposition : https://www.cc2020.lu/

________________________________________

Call to companies: economic mission focused on the space sector in the United Arab Emirates from 24 to 30 October 2021 (19.08.2021)

In order to promote the various sectors of the Luxembourg economy to a large Emirati and international public during the World Expo in Dubai, the Chamber of Commerce is organising several sectoral economic missions in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy. Postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will finally take place from October 1ᵉʳ to March 31, 2022.

In this context, an economic mission focusing on the space sector will be organised from October 24 to 30, 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of Minister of Economy Franz Fayot. The mission will take place in parallel with the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai. The IAC, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, is the most important annual meeting of the world's space ecosystem, attracting nearly 6,000 participants from all over the world each year. For this 72nd edition, Luxembourg will be present with a national pavilion, organised with the support of the Luxembourg Space Agency, hosting 8 Luxembourg exhibitors (Gomspace, Ispace, LIST-ERIN, Maana, Offworld, Saturne Technology, SES and Spire).

To facilitate the access to the IAC for the visit of the Luxembourg delegation, the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce will pay half of the registration fees for a maximum of two representatives per registered company. In addition to the visit and access to the IAC, the program of the economic mission includes a guided tour of EXPO 2020 DUBAI (including VIP access to the Luxembourg pavilion), as well as meetings between companies and prospects and networking events in the presence of the Minister of Economy.

On the sidelines of these events, Franz Fayot will also have several political interviews with members of the UAE government and several major players in the space sector.

Companies interested in learning about and participating in the space mission program are invited to register online, until September 23 at the latest, via this link https://www.cc2020.lu/mission/space-mission/ .

Useful links

International Astronautical Congress: https://iac2021.org/

Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai: https://www.luxembourgexpo2020dubai.lu/

Complete economic program during the exhibition: https://www.cc2020.lu/