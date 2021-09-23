D'Lëtzebuerger Bankenassociatioun huet domadder de Successeur vum Yves Maas designéiert. De Jerry Grbic ass aktuell och CEO vun der Fortuna Bank.

Hien huet d'Lëtzebuerger Nationalitéit an huet seng Karriär 1996 bei der Banque Internationale à Luxembourg ugefaangen. 2012 koum hie bei d'Fortuna Bank an ass do zanter 2015 un der Spëtzt.

De Communiqué vun der ABBL

A new era at the ABBL

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jerry Grbic as Chief Executive Officer of the ABBL. Jerry Grbic will take over the leadership of the ABBL from current incumbent Yves Maas on 1 April 2022.

"After a thorough recruitment process, I am confident that we have selected an extremely able and dynamic successor to the post of CEO. Jerry will ensure that the ABBL continues to be a relevant and influential partner in the development of the financial sector in Luxembourg." said Guy Hoffmann, Chairman of the ABBL.

Jerry Grbic is currently the CEO of Fortuna Bank and has a wealth of experience in the core business of the members the ABBL represents. He is a Luxembourg national, who started his career with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg in 1996. He joined Fortuna Bank in 2012 and rose to the post of CEO in 2015.