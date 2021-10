Today, @JHahnEU and I 'rang the bell' at the @LuxembourgSE, celebrating the listing of the very first #NextGenerationEU Green Bond.

I am proud of my country for being at the forefront of #GreenFinance, and thus contributing to a sustainable recovery in Europe and beyond. 🇱🇺🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/8fnmm2IcGi