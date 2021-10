The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and France today signed a framework agreement that will strengthen and deepen cooperation between the two countries’ space agencies and their space sector. A first Framework Agreement was signed between the two countries in 2009, which came to an end in 2015. This renewed collaboration reaffirms the will of France and Luxembourg to collaborate and makes a focus on the development of concrete bilateral projects. Dr. Marc Serres, CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency, signed the MoU for the Grand Duchy. Dr Philippe Baptiste, President General Director of the CNES, signed for France. The Framework Agreement will serve as a basis to reinforce the favorable framework of cooperation, sharing of expertise and exchange of information between Luxembourg and France. It also aims at developing concrete cooperation activities including for example: training initiatives for students and researchers, communication activities towards lay audiences, or joint organization of seminars, workshops, and symposiums. In particular, the Agencies will aim at increasing collaboration in the fields of space exploration and sustainable space resources utilization. The two countries intend to further facilitate cooperation between the space agencies, but also between national research institutes and private sector space companies. The framework agreement will also strengthen policy coordination between the two countries on the European and international space stage. Luxembourg’s Minister of the Economy, Franz Fayot, declared: "Since the signing of a first framework agreement in 2009, France and Luxembourg have been able to share expertise and conduct several workshops together. In the meantime, we have successfully launched the SpaceResources.lu initiative, the Luxembourg Space Agency and more recently the European Space Resources Innovation Center (ESRIC), which is why the establishment of a new framework agreement made sense. As a major player in space Europe, France has unparalleled know-how with CNES, which is why I am delighted with this agreement which will make it possible to strengthen cooperation between private and public entities of our two countries, with a particular focus on activities related to space resources." About LSA

Established in 2018 with the goal of developing the national space sector, the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) fosters new and existing companies, develops human resources, facilitates access to funding and provides support for academic research. The agency implements the national space economic development strategy, manages national space research and development programs, and leads the SpaceResources.lu initiative. The LSA also represents Luxembourg within the European Space Agency, as well as the space related programs of the European Union and the United Nations.