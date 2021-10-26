Am Viséier stoung nieft der Belsch an Italien och Lëtzebuerg. 34 Wunnenge goufen duerchsicht, dovunner 2 hei am Land.

Hannert den illegalen Aktivitéiten stoung e straff organiséierte kriminelle Reseau vu Brigangen, déi Leit an Ost-Europa rekrutéiert hunn, fir se dunn op Chantieren ënnert anerem och hei am Land schaffen ze doen.

De Schued, deen duerch des Schwaarzaarbecht um Bau entstanen ass, soll sech op iwwer 20 Milliounen Euro chiffréieren.

Datt des Leit ënner den minabelsten Konditiounen, schlecht bezuelt an ouni sozial Ofsécherung hu misste schaffen, huet Europol op d'Spuer vun de Brigange bruecht, déi hannert dem Reseau stiechen.

Simultan goufen no Enquêten 34 Wunnengen duerchsicht, dovunner zwou hei am Land.

Eng Dose suspekt Persoune goufen an der Belsch an Italien verhaft. Confisquéiert goufen ënnert anerem 32 Luxus-Autoen, Bijouen a ronn 14 Milliounen Euro op 350 verschiddene Bankkonten.

Schreiwes vun Europol

Employment fraud in the construction sector: twelve arrested in Belgium and Italy

More than €20 million in estimated damages from the fraudulent activity

Published on: 26 Oct 2021



The Belgian Federal Police, the Italian Guardia di Finanza and Luxembourgish Judicial Police, supported by Europol, dismantled a large organised crime group involved in fraud and money laundering.

The action day on 19 October led to:

• 34 locations searched (22 in Belgium, 10 in Italy and 2 in Luxembourg)

• 12 suspects arrested (10 in Belgium and 2 in Italy)

• Seizures include 32 high-end cars, real estate, luxury objects, money in 350 bank accounts and €400 000 cash totalling at least €3.5 million. In addition, €10.6 million were frozen in 16 bank accounts in Italy.

20 subcontractors used in Belgium

The criminal organisation, managed by a single Italian family, had several companies in Italy, Romania and Slovakia, which recruited workers locally. The workers were then send to in the construction sectors in Western European countries, mainly in Belgium and Luxembourg. In Belgium, about 20 local subcontractors then hired the workers. They working conditions were often poor and the working legal conditions were not met including limit of working hours per day/week, minimum salary and annual leave. The investigation uncovered that the hiring companies had no activity in the countries they were based in and the employees they hired had never actually worked for the original companies. The fraud is estimated at €20 million without the possible VAT losses.

Cross-border cooperation

Europol facilitated the exchange of information and provided operational coordination and analytical support. On the action day, Europol deployed two experts to Belgium and Italy to cross-check operational information against Europol's databases to provide leads to investigators in the field.

