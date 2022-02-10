Vun 2004 bis 2021 war de Barrett Buergermeeschter vu Milwaukee an den USA.

En Donneschdeg de Mëtteg gouf de Barrett dann och an deem Kader vum Grand Duc offiziell empfaangen.

Hei den offizielle Communiqué vun der US-Botschaft:

U.S. Ambassador Thomas Barrett Presents Credentials

to His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg

On Thursday, 10 February 2022, the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, Thomas Barrett, presented his diplomatic credentials to His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City, becoming the 24th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

"From the west side of Milwaukee to the Grand Ducal Palace, I am tremendously honored and excited to start my next chapter here in Luxembourg as the U.S. Ambassador. I am excited to build on the strong relationship our two countries share, which I have already experienced in my home state of Wisconsin - a place with a very special connection to Luxembourg. I look forward to working together as close partners to advance our shared priorities on human rights and climate change, expand our collaboration in finance and space, and defending our common values as NATO allies. My wife Kris and I are especially eager to meet and connect with Luxembourgers across this small but truly grand country," said Ambassador Barrett.

Ambassador Barrett previously served as the Mayor of Milwaukee from 2004-2021, making him the longest-serving mayor of one of the 50 largest cities in the United States. From 1993 to 2003, he was elected to serve five consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. From 1989 to 1993, he was an elected member of the Wisconsin Senate, and of the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1984 to 1989.