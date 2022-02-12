Dat gëllt fir jiddereen, deem säin Openthalt net noutwenneg ass. Donieft gëtt och dréngend vu Reesen an d'Ukrain ofgeroden.

Wien aktuell an der Ukrain ass, soll sech iwwert de "Lëtzebuerger am Ausland"-Formulaire beim Ausseministère a bei der belscher Ambassade zu Kiew mellen. Nieft dem Grand-Duché hunn och eng Rei aner europäesch Länner, grad wéi d'USA, hir Bierger opgeruff, d'Ukrain ze verloossen.

Schreiwes

Mise à jour de l'avis de voyage pour l'Ukraine



Communiqué par : ministère des Affaires étrangères et européennes

Le Ministère des Affaires étrangères et européennes a mis à jour son avis de voyage pour l'Ukraine, en étroite coordination avec les partenaires européens:

« All trips to the entire Ukrainian territory are strongly discouraged.

Luxembourg nationals and residents who are currently in Ukraine and whose presence is not absolutely necessary are advised to leave the country. It is also recommended to register with LamA and the Belgian Embassy in Kiev.

Further information on how to use the LamA is available here.

For further details about the situation on the ground, we recommend consulting the travel advice published by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

https://diplomatie.belgium.be/fr/Services/voyager_a_letranger/conseils_par_destination/ukraine

Further useful contacts:

Consulate of Belgium in Kiev

Vul Mykoly Rayevskoho, 4 b

UA-01042 Kyiv

Tel : (+380) 44 529 41 41

Emergency Tel: (+380) 50 387 7501

Fax: (+380) 44 529 41 58

E-mail: kiev@diplobel.fed.be

Web: https://ukraine.diplomatie.belgium.be/fr

Opening hours: 8.30 - 12.30h and 13.30 - 16.30h

Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg in Ukraine

19/7 , Lypskaya Street, Office 86

01021 Kiev Ukraine

Tel: (+380) 44 490 6929

Fax: (+380) 44 289 2042

Embassy of Luxembourg in Prague (accredited in Ukraine)

Apolinářská 439/9

128 00 Praha 2

Czech Republic

Tel: (+420) 257 181 800

Fax: (+420) 257 532 537

prague.amb@mae.etat.lu

(+420) 734 571 020

Honorary Consulate of Belgium in Lviv

14 Ivan Franko str

79005 Lviv Ukraine

Tel: (+380) 32 260 20 69 – 01 49

E-mail: consulbelg@gmail.com