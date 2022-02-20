Lëtzebuerger Awunner a Residenten, déi aktuell an der Ukrain sinn, gëtt och dréngend geroden, d'Land sou séier wéi méiglech ze verloossen.
Et ginn ëmmer manner Flich, dofir sollt ee sech begannen.
Offiziellt Schreiwes
Mise à jour de l'avis de voyage pour l'Ukraine
Communiqué par : ministère des Affaires étrangères et européennes
All trips to the entire Ukrainian territory are strongly discouraged.
Luxembourg nationals and residents who are currently in Ukraine and whose presence is not absolutely necessary are advised to leave the country without delay. Flight connections are becoming less frequent.
It is also recommended to register with LamA and the Belgian Embassy in Kiev.
Further information on how to use the LamA is available here.
For further details about the situation on the ground, we recommend consulting the travel advice published by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
https://diplomatie.belgium.be/fr/Services/voyager_a_letranger/conseils_par_destination/ukraine
In case you require consular assistance, further useful contact are:
Embassy of Luxembourg in Prague (accredited in Ukraine)
Apolinářská 439/9
128 00 Praha 2
Czech Republic
Tel: (+420) 257 181 800
Fax: (+420) 257 532 537
prague.amb@mae.etat.lu
(+420) 734 571 020
Consulate of Belgium in Kiev
Vul Mykoly Rayevskoho, 4 b
UA-01042 Kyiv
Tel : (+380) 44 529 41 41
Emergency Tel: (+380) 50 387 7501
Fax: (+380) 44 529 41 58
E-mail: kiev@diplobel.fed.be
Web: https://ukraine.diplomatie.belgium.be/fr
Mon - Fri 08h30 - 12h30 and 13.30h - 16.30h
Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg in Ukraine
19/7, Lypskaya Street, Office 86
01021 Kiev Ukraine
Tel: (+380) 44 490 6929
Fax: (+380) 44 289 2042
Web: http://luxembourg.org.ua/en/
Honorary Consulate of Belgium in Lviv
14 Ivan Franko str
79005 Lviv Ukraine
Tel: (+380) 32 260 20 69 – 01 49
GSM: (+380) 68 137 5209
E-mail: consulbelg@gmail.com