LuxAirport deelt mat, dass wéinst engem annoncéierte Streik a Portugal verschidde Flich net wäerte kënnen assuréiert ginn, souwuel Departe, wéi Arrivéeën.

Betraff sinn ënnert anerem um Freideg den Owend schonn eng Arrivée vu Porto um 21.25 Auer, oder och nach en Depart a Richtung Porto um 21.55 Auer, dëst vum Ubidder easyJet.

Informéiert Iech bei Ärem Rees-Ubidder, ob Äre Vol och betraff ass. Informatioune ginn et och op www.lux-airport.lu.

Schreiwes vu LuxAirport

Flight cancellations on 26.08., and 27.08. due to strikes in Portugal

August 26, 2022

Due to the announced strikes in Portugal we received the information that the following flights are canceled.

The list is not exhaustive, and info reliability or changes is on the concerned airline.

Arrivals



Date Schedule Airline Flight IATA-Code Destination Status

26/08/2022 21:25 Easyjet 7583 OPO Porto Cancelled

27/08/2022 15:40 Easyjet 7583 OPO Porto Cancelled

28/08/2022 10:00 Easyjet 7655 LIS Lisbon Cancelled

28/08/2022 20:55 Easyjet 7583 OPO Porto Cancelled

Departures



Date Schedule Airline Flight IATA-Code Destination Status

26/08/2022 21:55 Easyjet 7584 OPO Porto Cancelled

27/08/2022 16:25 Easyjet 7584 OPO Porto Cancelled

28/08/2022 10:30 Easyjet 7656 LIS Lisbon Cancelled

28/08/2022 21:25 Easyjet 7584 OPO Porto Cancelled

Luxair flight LG3753 to Lisbon planned at 13:35 on 28/08/22 is postponed to 29/08/22.

The concerned airlines informed their passengers accordingly.

We advise passengers to check their chosen communication channel if they have any airline messages and follow the procedure indicated.

In case of doubts, please revert to your airline.