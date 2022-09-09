De Lëtzebuerger Ausseminister huet sech am RTL-Interview betraff iwwert den Dout vun enger Fra gewisen, déi kloer fir d'Unitéit vun hirem Land stoung.

An dëst méi, wéi all anere Premier vum Land, obwuel si jo keng formell Muecht hat, esou de Lëtzebuerger Ausseminister Jean Asselborn am RTL-Interview e Freideg de Moien, also een Dag nom Dout vun der brittescher Queen.

De Jean Asselborn iwwert d'Queen

Aus der ganzer Welt komme Condoleance-Matdeelungen, esou zum Beispill och vum Lëtzebuerger Premier Xavier Bettel, deen der kinneklecher Famill an der brittescher Bevëlkerung säin déifstent Matgefill ausgedréckt huet.

Hei d'Schreiwes vum Premierminister Xavier Bettel

Lors du décès de S.M. la reine Elisabeth II, le Premier ministre, ministre d'État, Xavier Bettel, tient à exprimer au nom du gouvernement du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg ses sincères condoléances à la famille royale britannique ainsi qu’au peuple du Royaume-Uni et du Commonwealth.



Le règne de Sa Majesté a été marqué autant par des défis historiques que par Sa capacité naturelle à les naviguer et à les gérer à travers un leadership constant et une grâce singulière.



Pendant plus de soixante-dix ans, elle a marqué le cours de l'histoire du Royaume-Uni et du monde par son dévouement inébranlable à la stabilité, à la paix et au service auprès de Son peuple.



Si Sa disparition attriste et émeut le monde entier, Son héritage continuera à servir comme repère pour de futures générations.

Message by the Prime Minister, Minister of State, Xavier Bettel after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (09.09.2022)

After the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister, Minister of State, Xavier Bettel wishes to express, on behalf of the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, his sincere condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.



Her Majesty's reign has been marked as much by historic challenges as it has been marked by Her natural ability to navigate and manage those challenges with steadfast leadership and unique grace.



For more than seventy years she shaped the course of history in the United Kingdom and around the world through her unwavering commitment to stability and peace and a boundless devotion to her people.



While her passing saddens and moves the world, her legacy will continue to serve as a beacon for future generations.

Queen Elizabeth II guided Great Britain over seven decades and through many challenges. Her steady leadership, her capacity to inspire hope and her dedication to stability and peace will be greatly missed. I extend my deepest sympathy to the Royal Family and the British people. — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) September 8, 2022

De Grand-Duc an d'Grande-Duchesse weise sech "zudéifst beréiert an traureg" iwwert d'Nouvelle vun der Kinnigin Elizabeth II. Si wier eng "trei Frëndin" vun der groussherzoglecher Famill gewiescht.

De Grand-Duc an d'Grand-Duchesse schwätzen hiert Bäileed offiziell an engem Communiqué aus

Your Majesty,

The Grand Duchess and I have been deeply moved and saddened when we learned of the passing of Your dear mother, Her Majesty the Queen.

The Queen took a considerable part in shaping the history of the United Kingdom as its longest serving monarch. We profoundly admired Her moral strength and determination. She was an exemplary monarch, most loved and respected all over the world.

Luxembourg has never forgotten the extraordinary support the United Kingdom gave to the Grand Duchess Charlotte and her son, my father Jean, during World War 2. Their safe haven in London helped to preserve the very existence of my country in these dark times.

We are grateful for the close ties of our families and Her Majesty’s extraordinary and unique example of service to the country and people.

The people of Luxembourg join us in expressing to You and to the Royal Family, as well as to the people of the United Kingdom, our most heartfelt condolences and warmest sympathies.

Henri

Luxembourg, 8th September 2022

His Majesty The King

