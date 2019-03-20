March’s creepy full moon, called the “Super Worm Moon,” will light up the night sky on the first day of spring.

What is a Super Moon? It's a question that people have been asking more often in 2019 as a result of a trilogy of such phenomenon so far his year.

According to Geek.com the “Super Worm Moon” is considered a super moon, because it will appear roughly 10 percent larger than average on Wednesday (20 March) night.

On March 19, the moon is expected to reach perigee, which means it’s at its closet point to our planet in its orbit. The moon will be approximately 220,000 miles from Earth, however, binoculars or a telescope will come in handy to spot the “Super Worm Moon” on March 20.

This creepy moon isn’t your typical lunar sighting and it has an interesting history. Again according to Geek.com it hails from local lore, this super moon name comes from the Old Farmers Almanac, which describes the ground becoming warm and moist, resulting in the return of earthworms.