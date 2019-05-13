Corey Bale was minding his own business when a neighbour alerted him to the possible presence of a bear in his area.

Deciding to take a peak outside, Bale was surprised to find not one but two bears in his back yard and that these big ol' beasts were squaring up for a furry throw down.

Bale suggests that the fight resulted in much more injury than you might think, with the Ursine foes taking huge chunks out of one another.

As spring sets in, it is not uncommon for bear sightings to occur and this one was likely due to the presence of a female bear in the vicinity.

It is not advised to get close to these large animals when the frenzy sets in and Bale did the right thing in beating a hasty retreat.

As you might expect there's some colorful language used.